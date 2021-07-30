AU Commission receives Ambassador of the State of Israel’s credentials

The African Union Commission Chairperson, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat has received credentials from Mr Aleli Admasu, Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ethiopia, Burundi and Chad at Addis Ababa, the AU Headquarters.

Presenting the credentials, Ambassador Admasu welcomed the opportunity to meet the Chairperson of the AU Commission as it marked the beginning of a new phase in building Israel’s relations with the African Region at a continental level.

He noted that whereas Israel had bilateral relations with several African countries, the engagement with African States through the African Union was key towards building the multilateralism required for promoting continental initiatives earmarked under Africa’s Agenda 2063.

The Israeli Ambassador commended the African Union for the role it played in promoting Africa’s peace and security agenda and advocating conflicting parties to engage in discussions and partnerships that would promote a stable environment free from conflict.

“Ambassador Admasu extended an invitation from the State of Israel to the Chairperson of the AUC to visit the country noting that the State of Israel would welcome the opportunity to host a meeting between the Chairperson and its leaders,” a statement obtained by the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Friday stated.

The African Union Commission Chairperson reiterated the call for the solution of the conflict of Palestine and Israel.

The Chairperson stated that the conflict between the States of Palestine and Israel had been a cause of great concern for over 70 years with various regional and international actors having participated in the search for a peace between the two nations.

He noted that a lasting solution was required to ensure the co-existence of both nations and to allow their people to live in a state of peace and stability.

He emphasised that the path towards long lasting peace and stability required that the peace process and the solutions sought must not only be acceptable, but must guarantee the rights of all parties.

Mr Mahamat, who is a former Prime Minister of Chad reiterated that in the almost 60-year history of Africa’s continental organisation, from its formation as the Organization of African Unity and re-launch as the African Union, it was clear on its position that in the issue of Palestine and Israel, a Two-State Solution was necessary for a peaceful co-existence.