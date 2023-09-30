AU commissioner calls for stronger Africa-China ties

Deputy Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Monique Nsanzabaganwa has called for further deepening Africa-China relations across a range of sectors.

Noting the great value that the African continent, under the umbrella of the continental bloc — AU, attaches to its comprehensive relations with China, Nsanzabaganwa stressed the need to improve the bilateral ties.

“We need further opening up of new prospects for Africa-China cooperation — expansion of trade and investment, experience sharing on poverty reduction, strengthening of cooperation on digital economy and the promotion of entrepreneurship by young Africans, and the development of small- and medium-sized enterprises,” said Nsanzabaganwa.

The senior AU official made the remarks during an event marking the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Tuesday night.

Nsanzabaganwa further said the AU will continue to appreciate China in the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, which she said is in line with the AU’s 50-year continental development blueprint — the Agenda 2063 — as well as the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

She said the AU welcomes the active support and participation of African countries in the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, and commended the Chinese government for its support of different programs implemented by the pan-African bloc and its member African countries.

During the event, He Youlin, the charge d’affaires of the Mission of China to the AU, on his part echoed Nsanzabaganwa’s sentiment, as he called for further strengthening China-AU cooperation in particular and China-Africa ties in general.

“China and the AU are key partners in upholding international fairness and justice,” He said. “We are confident that, with our joint efforts, we will gather the great strength of the 2.8 billion Chinese and African people, elevating the China-Africa comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership to a new stage, and building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.”