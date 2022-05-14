AU condemns deadly terror attack in Togo

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat on Thursday evening condemned a deadly terrorist attack in Togo.

In a press statement, the AU Commission chairperson said he has learned with great alarm of the terrorist attack that took place on Wednesday at a Togolese military post that left eight dead and 13 others injured.

“The AU Commission chairperson strongly condemns these cowardly and heinous crimes and extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people and the government of Togo, while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,” Mahamat said.

“The chairperson of the AU Commission calls on the government of Togo and neighboring countries to redouble their efforts to stem the flow of terrorist activities to the coastal States and in the broader fight against terrorism in the region,” the statement further said.

Mahamat reiterated his full support and solidarity of the African Union to the government and people of Togo in their quest for peace and stability.

The West African country of Togo has until recently largely been spared from a series of terrorist attacks that have claimed scores of lives in other west African countries. Enditem