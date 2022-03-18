AU convene over unconstitutional changes of government in Africa

The African Union (AU) has convened a high-level continental forum on unconstitutional changes of government in Africa, focusing on finding solutions in addressing the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government in Africa.

The Reflection Forum on Unconstitutional Changes of Government, which was held from March 15 to 17 in Accra, Ghana’s capital, envisaged continental response for the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government in Africa, shared perspective on Africa’s governance deficits, the AU said in a statement Thursday.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said while addressing the forum that “coups have never been and will never be the solution to Africa’s problems,” as he emphasized the need for effective deterrence, bold actions and adequate preventive measures.

“This Forum offers a platform to engage in deliberations on a disturbing development on the continent — unconstitutional changes in governments in Africa,” the AU statement quoted Akufo-Addo as saying.

The Ghanaian President stressed that the significant interest of the forum is an indication of the unequivocal, unwavering commitment to constitutionalism and the rule of law, and the outright rejection of all forms and manifestations of unconstitutional changes in governments in Africa, as well as of the manipulation of national constitutions.

AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Bankole Adeoye underscored that the high-level forum will have an eye on some of the aspirations of the AU’s 50-year continental development Agenda 2063.

The forum, in particular, envisaged an Africa of good governance; respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law; a peaceful and secure Africa; as well as an Africa as a strong, united, resilient and influential global player and partners, among others, Adeoye emphasized.

The three-day forum, hosted by the AU’s Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, reflected on the phenomenon of unconstitutional changes of government in Africa with the aim of proffering enduring solutions to the problem.

According to the AU, the forum will be concluded with the adoption of Accra Declaration on Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa, which will feed Extraordinary Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government, scheduled to take place in May this year in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. Enditem