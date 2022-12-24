AU convenes senior commanders’ meeting on implementation of Ethiopia truce deal

The African Union (AU) convened a senior commanders’ meeting to follow up on the implementation of the permanent cessation of hostilities agreement between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The meeting, convened in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, finalized the term of reference of the Joint Monitoring, Verification and Compliance Mechanism, the AU said in a statement issued late Thursday.

According to the AU, the meeting also discussed the implementation of the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process in line with the peace accord.

The senior commanders’ meeting was facilitated by Olusegun Obasanjo, the AU high representative for the Horn of Africa and former president of Nigeria, along with former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and former South African deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

The AU commended the parties for the positive confidence-building measures since the signing of the peace agreement and encouraged them to continue with their efforts to restore peace, security and stability in Ethiopia, the statement said.

It thanked the government and people of Kenya for hosting the meeting as “a demonstration of African solidarity.”

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation, has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the TPLF since November 2020, which left thousands dead and millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

On Nov. 2, the two parties in the Ethiopian conflict formally agreed to a cessation of hostilities and orderly disarmament. The deal also includes restoring law and order, and restoring services and unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.

The latest senior commanders' meeting was the second since the peace accord was signed. The first was also convened in Nairobi.