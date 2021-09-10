AU Day commemorated amid calls to address COVID-19, political instability

Marking African Union (AU) Day on Thursday, Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of AU Commission, said COVID-19 and political instabilities are among the challenges facing the continent these days and should be addressed with smart approach.

In the fight against the pandemic, Faki in a statement said that African leaders had taken political and technical measures whose operational effectiveness was confirmed through the joint action of Africa CDC and units based in the regional economic communities (RECs) and member states of the Union.

The action continues through the call for the vaccination of African peoples with a view to attaining community vaccine protection, he said.

“The general panorama of political life on our continent has been greatly shaken up by political instabilities resulting from unconstitutional changes, but above all from repeated and ever more threatening attacks by Jihadist terrorists operating in vast areas of the continent,” said the chairperson.

He underlined the need to get armed with resolutions and ingenuity to find ever more appropriate solutions that guarantee Africa’s progress toward the execution of the flagship projects contained in Africa’s development blueprint, the Agenda 2063. Enditem