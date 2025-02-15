AU Demands Education Overhaul as 100 Million African Children Remain Out of School

African Union Commissioner for Education Mohammed Belhocine issued a stark warning Friday, urging governments to confront systemic underfunding and “learning poverty” crippling the continent’s education systems.

Speaking at the AU summit in Addis Ababa, Belhocine framed the crisis as both a moral failure and an existential threat to Africa’s development, citing over 100 million children currently excluded from classrooms.

“Education isn’t a privilege—it’s a right and a lifeline for our future,” Belhocine told reporters, linking the continent’s economic stagnation and social inequality directly to its failure to educate young populations. His remarks coincided with the AU’s designation of 2024 as the “Year of Education,” aimed at modernizing schools, closing gender gaps, and integrating conflict-affected children into formal learning.

Central to the push is the Nouakchott Declaration, a pact adopted by AU member states in 2023 that mandates free, compulsory public education and demands increased domestic funding for schools. Belhocine stressed that fulfilling these commitments requires “radical shifts” in budgeting, including tapping into private sector partnerships and scaling digital tools to reach remote learners. “Declarations alone won’t teach a child to read,” he said. “We need enforceable policies, not empty promises.”

The scale of the challenge is staggering. Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for nearly a third of the world’s out-of-school children, with girls, rural communities, and those in war-torn regions disproportionately excluded. Even among those enrolled, UNESCO estimates 90% of 10-year-olds in low-income African nations cannot read a basic sentence—a phenomenon termed “learning poverty.”

Belhocine singled out technical and vocational training (TVET) as a critical solution. “These 100 million children aren’t lost causes,” he said. “We can reclaim their potential through skills development tailored to Africa’s job markets—agriculture, renewable energy, digital industries.” Critics, however, argue such programs have historically been underfunded and fragmented, with many governments prioritizing university education over practical training.

The commissioner’s appeal comes amid growing pressure on African nations to boost education spending. Currently, only six countries meet the AU’s benchmark of allocating 6% of GDP to education, while many rely on volatile foreign aid. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated gaps, with school closures pushing millions into child labor or early marriages.

Meanwhile, the AU’s 2024 agenda faces skepticism. Previous education campaigns, like the 2016 Continental Education Strategy, failed to meet targets due to poor implementation and corruption. This time, Belhocine insists accountability mechanisms will be embedded, including public scorecards to track progress. “We’re past the era of workshops and reports collecting dust,” he said. “Citizens deserve to know if leaders are investing in classrooms—or luxury cars.”

As the summit continues, the question lingers: Can a continent grappling with debt, conflict, and climate disasters muster the political will to educate its youth? For Belhocine, the alternative is unthinkable. “An unskilled generation isn’t just a missed opportunity,” he said. “It’s a time bomb.”