AU demands immediate ceasefire in Sudan

The African Union (AU) has strongly condemned the continuing conflict in Sudan as it called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the country.

The call was made by the AU’s Peace and Security Council in a communique issued Saturday that followed its recent meeting, which dwelt upon the current situation in conflict-affected Sudan.

The council “strongly condemns the ongoing unjustified and destructive conflict between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, which has had grave consequences on security and humanitarian situation in Sudan and neighboring countries,” the statement said.

It further condemned the “indiscriminate killings of innocent civilians, wanton destruction of infrastructure, including diplomatic premises, and wholesale looting of civilian homes and property, and the sexual abuse of women and girls, all in violation of international humanitarian and human rights law.”

Noting that there can be no viable and sustainable military solution to the conflict, the council stressed that only genuine, truly representative and all-inclusive Sudanese dialogue can lead to an amicable and sustainable solution to the current situation.

The council reiterated its demand to the conflicting parties to “immediately and unconditionally ceasefire and to end the unnecessary conflict which has resulted in the untold loss of lives, injuries and sufferance to innocent civilians, in particular women and children, and the deterioration of the already dire humanitarian situation in the country.”

It, in particular, expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Darfur, Kordofan and Khartoum, as well as in Abyei administrative area as the conflict spreads across the country.

It called upon all parties to ensure rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan, in accordance with relevant provisions of international law, and in line with the UN guiding principles of humanitarian assistance.