AU Deploys Mediation Panel to South Sudan Amid Escalating Tensions

The African Union (AU) has dispatched its Panel of the Wise to South Sudan to address renewed instability, urging stakeholders to uphold the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement (R-ARCSS) amid recent clashes and political friction between President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar.

The high-level delegation arrived in Juba this week to bolster mediation efforts and support full implementation of the peace deal, which ended a five-year civil war that claimed nearly 400,000 lives. The AU emphasized collaboration with regional bodies, including the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the United Nations, to stabilize the country’s transition to lasting peace.

The move follows January’s violence in Upper Nile State’s Nasir County, where dozens were killed and multiple officials, including Machar, were detained. Tensions between Kiir and Machar—key figures in South Sudan’s independence in 2011—have persisted since the civil war, with sporadic clashes undermining trust in the fragile unity government.

In a statement, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf stressed the urgency of dialogue, noting the panel’s mandate to engage all parties and curb further escalation. The AU warned that ongoing discord risks derailing South Sudan’s democratic progress, exacerbating humanitarian crises, and destabilizing the region.

The international community has echoed concerns, calling for restraint and renewed commitment to the peace framework. Analysts highlight the need for transparent governance and security reforms to prevent relapse into conflict.

South Sudan’s path to stability remains fraught, with citizens and global partners urging leaders to prioritize national cohesion over political rivalries. The AU’s intervention underscores mounting pressure to avert another cycle of violence in the world’s youngest nation.