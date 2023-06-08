AU emphasizes streamlining border crossing points to accelerate AfCFTA implementation

The African Union (AU) on Wednesday called on African countries to streamline border crossing points so as to accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement.

The call was made by Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, on the occasion of the celebration of the 13th edition of African Border Day, which is annually commemorated on June 7.

“The rapid, safe and expeditious processing of the flow of people, goods and vehicles at border crossing points is indeed a guarantee of the acceleration of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area,” Adeoye said in a statement.

This year’s edition of the African Border Day is marked under the AU’s theme of the year “Accelerating the Implementation of the AfCFTA.”

“The theme could not be more appropriate in view of the importance of good border governance including the free movement of people and goods,” the AU commissioner said.

Adeoye said significant progress is being made in Africa, notably with the signature of bilateral framework agreements between neighboring African states, agreements between decentralized structures, the creation and establishment of cross-border bodies, and the development and implementation of cross-border cooperation initiatives, among others.

“This encouraging dynamic must be sustained and amplified in all the cross-border areas of the continent. It must support and galvanize the acceleration of the implementation of the AfCFTA,” he said.

Adeoye also encouraged AU members to accelerate the processes of signature, ratification and domestication of the AU Convention on Cross Border Cooperation. “This instrument, implemented, will greatly facilitate the acceleration of the implementation of the AfCFTA,” he added. Enditem