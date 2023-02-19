AU Executive Council aborts plan to adopt non-consensual document on partnerships

The Executive Council of the African Union, meeting within the framework of its 42nd ordinary session, in Addis Ababa, has redused to adopt the draft “strategy and political framework for the African Union” and postponed consideration for lack of consensus.

This decision was taken while Algeria and its acolytes had maneuvered to adopt a document with the aim of allowing broad participation in all the summits of the African Union’s partnerships, in flagrant violation of the decisions of the Heads of African States supervising this participation.

The firm reaction of a large number of African countries, including Morocco, aborted this maneuver.

In fact, and despite the tendentious actions of a small number of countries, the Executive Council of the African Union had decided to refer the examination of the draft strategy to the deliberative bodies of the Union, in close collaboration with the African Union, including with regard to issues of participation and classification of African Union partnerships.

The Executive Council of the African Union continues Thursday in Addis Ababa, the work of its 42nd ordinary session with the participation of Morocco, as a prelude to the Summit of the Union scheduled for February 18 and 19.

Morocco is represented at this session by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Living Abroad, Nasser Bourita.