AU expresses concern over security threats to Africa

The African Union (AU) has expressed its “deep concern” over prevailing security perils across Africa as major impediments to the socio-economic development of the continent.

The statement was made by the AU’s Peace and Security Council in a communique issued Saturday that followed its recent meeting, which dwelt upon the current situation in the conflict-hit eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Reiterating its deep concern over the scourge of conflicts across different parts of Africa, the council said these conflict and insecurity situations are obstructing the socio-economic development of the continent.

Against this backdrop, the council underscored the 55-member continental organization’s strong commitment to realizing its 50-year continental development blueprint, Agenda 2063, with particular emphasis on its flagship peace and security aspirations, including silencing the guns in Africa by 2030.

It further stressed the need to realize African leaders’ recent pledge to achieve the goal of a conflict-free continent, to make peace a reality for all of Africa’s citizens and not to bequeath the burden of conflicts to future generations.

Addressing the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the AU last month, AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed similar concern over peace and security challenges in Africa.

Faki specifically highlighted recurrent conflict situations, unconstitutional changes of governments and political and institutional instability as factors jeopardizing the continent’s stability, peace and development.

He noted concerning security challenges in the Horn of Africa, which threaten the sovereignty, integrity, security, and fundamental interests of all countries in the region, saying that the Great Lakes Region of Africa is particularly affected by a worsening security crisis, while the Sahel region is facing a security vacuum following the withdrawal of the United Nations mission from the region.