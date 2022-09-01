AU expresses condolences over death of Gorbachev

By
Xinhua
-
0
African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat (Front) speaks at the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union in Lusaka, Zambia, on July 14, 2022. The 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU) opened in Lusaka Thursday with the host country calling on African countries to enhance agricultural production in order to tackle food insecurity. (Xinhua/Martin Mbangweta)
The African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Wednesday expressed condolences in a tweet over the death of former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

Gorbachev died Tuesday evening at the age of 91. According to Russia’s Central Clinical Hospital, he passed away after a serious and long illness.

Gorbachev was born in March 1931 and served as president of the Soviet Union from March 1990 to December 1991. Enditem

