AU expresses condolences over death of Gorbachev

The African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Wednesday expressed condolences in a tweet over the death of former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev.
Gorbachev died Tuesday evening at the age of 91. According to Russia’s Central Clinical Hospital, he passed away after a serious and long illness.
Gorbachev was born in March 1931 and served as president of the Soviet Union from March 1990 to December 1991. Enditem
