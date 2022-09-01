AU expresses condolences over death of Gorbachev

The African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Wednesday expressed condolences in a tweet over the death of former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

Gorbachev died Tuesday evening at the age of 91. According to Russia’s Central Clinical Hospital, he passed away after a serious and long illness.

Gorbachev was born in March 1931 and served as president of the Soviet Union from March 1990 to December 1991. Enditem