AU extends condolences to Kenyans over severe floods

The African Union (AU) on Tuesday extended condolences over the tragic loss of live in Kenya due to devastating floods.

Heavy rains have pounded several parts of Kenya and devastating flash floods have left 169 people dead so far, according to Kenyan authorities.

“My sincere condolences to and in solidarity with the affected families, the government and people of Kenya amid the devastating floods across the country that have claimed more than 100 lives, displaced many more and destroyed homes and key infrastructure,” Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, said on X, formerly Twitter.

The East African nation is currently experiencing El Nino-induced above-average rainfall. The Kenya Meteorological Department has said that heavy rainfall will continue this week, with potential for flooding and landslides in some areas.

The recent heavy rainfall has resulted in major flash floods in Nairobi, Makueni, West Pokot, and Machakos counties, with loss of life and property. The heavy rains have also cut off main roads, disrupted business across the country, and forced the postponement of the reopening of schools by a week from Monday.

A newly set-up national multi-agency flood emergency team is implementing a series of measures to assist Kenyans in coping with the effects of the floods, including food and safe drinking water provision, health supplies, and rescue efforts.