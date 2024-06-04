AU Flags Concerns Over Rising Conflict and Instability in Africa

The African Union (AU) has sounded an alarm regarding the increasing conflicts and unconstitutional changes in government across the continent, highlighting the threats these pose to democratic principles and regional stability.

During a recent peace and security-themed meeting at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Alhaji Sarjoh Bah, Director of Conflict Management within the AU Commission’s Political Affairs, Peace, and Security Department, noted a concerning uptick in conflicts, particularly in regions like the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, and the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Bah emphasized that these conflicts create vulnerabilities that are exploited by terrorist groups and violent extremists, further destabilizing African societies. He also highlighted external actors exacerbating instability, hindering progress towards sustainable peace.

Despite these challenges, the AU has been actively supporting conflict-affected member states, providing crucial assistance to mitigate the impacts of conflict and instability. Bah called for strengthened continental peace and security initiatives, including a robust presence of the African Standby Force to respond to conflicts and emergencies across Africa.

He also stressed the urgent need to address the negative impacts of current geopolitical tensions, which have heightened Africa’s peace and security challenges. The global landscape, marked by geopolitical rivalries and a fragmented international order, poses additional threats to Africa’s security architecture.

The AU’s concerns are rooted in concrete data and observations, reflecting the pressing need for concerted efforts to address the underlying causes of conflict and promote sustainable peace on the continent.