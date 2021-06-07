The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said on Saturday night that it is gathering evidence on the reported airstrikes carried out by Kenyan peacekeepers serving with the AMISOM in the southern part of Somalia.

The AU mission said in a statement issued in Mogadishu that the probe followed Friday’s statement made by Somali federal government which accused Kenyan soldiers who are part of AMISOM of allegedly carrying out indiscriminate airstrikes on Thursday targeting civilians in El Adde and Hisa-u-gur in Gedo region, Jubaland State.

The AU mission said it’s committed to investigating all allegations of rights violations that are leveled against troops under its command in Somalia.

According to Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Thursday’s airstrike in southern Somalia resulted in the death and maiming of civilians, including women and children. Enditem