AU Official demands inclusive development for African Citizens

Deputy Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Monique Nsanzabaganwa has called for ensuring inclusive development for African citizens.

The senior AU official made the remarks during the AU Executive Council meeting, which is being held under the theme “Accelerating the Implementation of Agenda 2063” on Oct. 1-3 in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

“As we pursue our vision to have an equal say in global decision-making, let us also ensure that none of our African citizens are left behind in our development endeavors, be it at local government, national or continental level,” an AU statement quoted Nsanzabaganwa as saying during the opening session of the meeting Sunday.

Nsanzabaganwa emphasized the importance of realizing the AU’s 50-year continental development blueprint, Agenda 2063, toward realizing Africa’s inclusive development.

Noting that the AU Executive Council meeting will evaluate the first 10-year implementation plan of the Agenda 2063 as well as the lessons learned and the emerging contextual imperatives, Nsanzabaganwa said the meeting will further harness political will and commitment toward the second ten-year implementation plan.

The draft second 10-year implementation plan highlighted seven ambitions that are aligned with each of the seven aspirations of Agenda 2063.

The seven ambitions stipulated include seeing every African nation in the middle-income category, more integrated and connected Africa, public institutions more responsive to citizens’ needs, Africa resolving conflicts amicably, African values explicit and promoted, African citizens more empowered and more productive, and realizing Africa as a strong and influential global player.

“The seven moonshots of the second 10-year implementation plan are aligned to the broad scope and aspirations of Agenda 2063. These ambitions will require courage and conviction to make them a reality,” Nsanzabaganwa said.

According to the AU, the AU Executive Council retreat discussed the second ten-year plan of the Agenda 2063, spanning from 2024 to 2033.

The meeting brought together ministers in charge of foreign affairs, ministers in charge of finance and development planning, African envoys, AU commission leadership, heads of AU organs, and heads of regional economic communities, among others, the AU said.

The AU said the Agenda 2063 embodies the aspirations of the African people framed in a collective ambition of realizing “the Africa We Want” in 2063. The agenda is operationalized through five 10-year implementation plans, with the first plan straddling 2014 to 2023.

According to the AU, the second decade of Agenda 2063 implementation is one of acceleration, building on the first that focused on convergence.