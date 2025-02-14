AU Official Urges Boost in Africa’s Food Production Amid Population Surge

As Africa braces for a population boom that could see its numbers hit 2.5 billion by 2050, a top African Union official is calling for immediate action to ramp up sustainable food production and processing.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 38th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Josefa Sacko, the AU commissioner for agriculture, rural development, blue economy, and sustainable environment, underscored the urgency of the matter.

Sacko highlighted that a series of global and regional shocks—from pandemics and public health crises to geopolitical tensions such as the conflict in Ukraine—have only deepened the challenges facing Africa’s food systems. With inflation on the rise, the need to secure a stable food supply has become even more critical for the continent.

The commissioner pointed to the recently adopted 10-year Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program strategy and action plan for 2026-2035 as a vital blueprint for the future. “Our first strategic pillar is intensifying sustainable food production because we need to produce more. By 2050, Africa’s population is projected to reach 2.5 billion, so how are we going to feed this growing population?” Sacko stressed during her address.

Beyond just increasing production, she argued for enhanced food processing capabilities—a move seen as key not only to food security but also to generating job opportunities for Africa’s burgeoning youth population. With 70 percent of Africans living in rural areas and much of the continent’s agriculture dependent on rain-fed systems, Sacko warned that climate change and recurrent droughts further complicate the situation. She urged for the adoption of innovative technologies to build more resilient agri-food systems.

While the AU Summit this year centers on the theme “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” Sacko’s remarks serve as a stark reminder that Africa’s future well-being hinges on addressing basic survival needs. The call to action comes at a time when many are questioning whether current policies can keep pace with the rapid demographic changes and environmental uncertainties facing the continent.

The emphasis on sustainable agriculture and improved food processing highlights a critical area where African nations must invest not only for survival but also for economic empowerment. As governments and stakeholders digest these recommendations, the real challenge will be translating bold strategic plans into tangible actions that can secure the continent’s food future amid mounting global pressures.