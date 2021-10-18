AU ready to advance Climate Fight

The African Union has put together a forward-looking programme focused on the promotion of the implementation of Agenda 2063 to be showcased at the World Expo 2020 Dubai.

The African Union in collaboration with the Expo 2020 Dubai team, organized an event on the theme: “Disaster Risk and Reduction (DRR) and Climate Resilience”.

The goal is to identify advocacy opportunities to highlight how good disaster risk governance, planning and implementation leads to reduced numbers of people affected by disasters.

An AU document obtained by the Ghana News Agency in Tema indicates that the event will showcase Africa’s efforts on disaster risk reduction with focus on linking Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems (MHEWS) to early action through innovative disaster risk financing.

It will also feature achievements of selected countries, which have capacity to develop and implement integrated whole-of-society action on disaster risk reduction, including for hazards and biological risks such as COVID-19.

According to the AU ongoing establishment of continental MHEWS situation for natural hazards; Africa RiskView – the Technical Engine of Africa Risk Capacity (ARC) Agency, which is a software ARC innovation tool that allows countries to analyze and monitor their drought-related food security risk, define their participation in ARC using transparent criteria, and monitor potential ARC pay outs.

As part of broader stakeholder engagement, AU opened discussions on the implementation of Africa Road map for improving the availability, access and use of disaster risk information for early warning and early action, including in the context of transboundary risk management.

Speakers during the discussion emphasized the need for paradigm shift from single-hazard disaster management funds to multi-hazard disaster risk management funds, and underscored the need to promote Africa’s visibility on the global stage, as well as to share best practices to contribute to global efforts in linking MHEWS to early action.

It was underlined that disaster risk reduction must be included in national development plans and climate adaptation plans and budgets, across all parts of government, to achieve a reduction of disaster risks, and that an all of society approach is key to achieve good governance and DRR.

In his capacity as the AU Expo Commissioner General, Dr. Levi Uche Madueke said “as we gathered some of the best minds on the African continent, many of this may have been a coincidence but for us, this was the right and fitting start.

“Showing the world that as a continent, we can and are capable of being amongst leading minds in driving change and finding solutions to the global challenges on the subject of climate change.

“As a continent with the large pool of youth, who hold so much potential and readiness to partake in the evolution of the world – Africa is open and ready to do business – with all international investors as well as those who may be interested in being a part of our continent’s future.

“This is the perfect time for us to not only be a part of the conversations but lead the conversations as a continent beaming with a lot of untapped potential and resources,” Dr. Madueke stated.