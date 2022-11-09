AU Reps Meets ECOWAS President Over Security Situation In The Sahel

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, met with H.E. Maman Sambo Sidikou, the High Representative of the African Union Commission (AUC) to Mali and the Sahel, today, November 8, 2022 at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

While welcoming the delegation from the Mission of the African Union to Mali and the Sahel, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, underscored the need for ECOWAS and AU to work together within the spirit of complementarity. He highlighted the need to enhance the Regional Force to fight terrorism and the importance of treating the entire Sahel as part of the Region.

“Whatever the Sahel faces affects the entire Region. It is important to treat all of the Sahel as part of our Region”, President Touray said.

In his remarks, H.E. Maman Sambo Sidikou, the High Representative of the African Union Commission (AUC) to Mali and the Sahel, stressed the need for AU and ECOWAS to work together to fight terrorism. He appreciated the important role ECOWAS is playing in bringing peace to the Region.

They discussed the situation in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso and the humanitarian situation in the Region.