AU signs MOU with Africa Leadership Foundation

The African Union (AU) and the Africa Leadership Foundation (ALF) have signed a memorandum of understanding towards, “Operationalizing joint programmes to enhance credibility in the management of elections and the advancement of good governance, peace, and security in Africa”.

The MoU was signed by Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), on behalf of the Commission, and Dr Olumide Ajayi, ALF Executive Director.

A document made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema quoted Commissioner Adeoye who emphasized the critical need for solid partnerships to entrench democratic governance, especially at a time when the abuse of constitutions and unconstitutional changes of government are rife.

Dr Ajayi on his part said, “We are very determined to work with the AU through PAPS to ensure that we create a better environment through appropriate deployment of sound election observation management, analytics, research, capacity building framework and engagement with stakeholders.”

The MoU, which aims to strengthen cooperation between both institutions, is a mutual commitment to building on comparative advantages and complement efforts for more transparent and credible democratic societies in Africa.