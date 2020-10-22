The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat on Thursday strongly condemned the violence that erupted on Tuesday during protests in Lagos, Nigeria, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

Tensions have been running high in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, and Lagos since Tuesday when suspected hoodlums reportedly took control of peaceful protests by citizens calling for extensive police reform. Violence has also been reported in some other cities across the country.

Expressing his sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, the chairperson in a statement on Thursday called on all political and social actors to reject the use of violence and respect human rights and the rule of law.

The chairperson has further urged all parties to privilege dialogue in order to de-escalate the situation and find concrete and durable reforms.

In this regard, Mahamat has welcomed the decision by the federal government to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as an important step in this direction.

Reiterating AU’s commitment to continue to accompany the government and people of Nigeria in support of a peaceful solution, the chairperson encouraged the Nigerian authorities to conduct an investigation to ensure the perpetrators of acts of violence are held to account. Enditem