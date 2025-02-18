AU Summit Charts Path for Reparations, Self-Reliance in Global South’s Ascendancy

The 38th African Union Summit, held in Addis Ababa from February 15–19, emerged as a landmark gathering for African leaders determined to redefine their place in a shifting global order.

Under the banner “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” the summit underscored a continent-wide resolve to confront historical injustices while forging a future of economic sovereignty.

The event, attended by heads of state from 55 member nations, centered on two intertwined themes: accountability for centuries of exploitation and the pursuit of self-reliance. Colonialism, the transatlantic slave trade, and systemic racism were framed not as relics of the past but as enduring barriers to Africa’s progress. UN Secretary-General António Guterres acknowledged the continent’s legacy of subjugation, noting that today’s international systems were forged during colonial domination—a reality that perpetuates inequity.

Yet, he also highlighted Africa’s post-World War II awakening, from the 1963 founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) to modern demands for reparations.

Today’s leaders are amplifying those calls. Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Claver Gatete, detailed how colonialism and slavery “robbed Africa of its people, resources, and dignity,” leaving behind a rigged global economy.

African nations, he argued, remain trapped in a cycle of dependency, exporting raw materials only to import finished goods at inflated prices. The solution, he urged, lies in overhauling global financial structures, prioritizing value addition within Africa, and leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)—a pact now ratified by 47 states.

The AfCFTA, hailed as a game-changer, promises to lift 30 million Africans from poverty by 2035 and boost intracontinental trade by 81%. Yet, its potential is stifled by external credit rating agencies, which often penalize African economies with biased assessments. Only Botswana and Mauritius hold investment-grade ratings, despite robust fiscal performance elsewhere. This injustice, Gatete stressed, necessitates an African-led credit rating agency—a proposal debated vigorously at the summit.

The push for reparations, meanwhile, reflects a moral reckoning. Leaders demanded formal apologies, financial compensation, and the return of stolen cultural artifacts. “True reparative justice means Africa’s resources must work for Africa,” Gatete emphasized, calling for an end to raw-material exports that enrich foreign markets.

The summit’s focus on self-reliance extends beyond economics. Discussions on visa openness and digital integration envisioned a continent where borders dissolve—a future where an Ivorian could buy Mozambican fashion online, or South African cars outcompete European imports. This vision, once aspirational, now feels within reach.

As the Global South gains influence, Africa’s unity is its greatest asset. The AU’s bold stance on reparations, coupled with pragmatic steps toward economic integration, signals a continent no longer content with scraps from the global table. The challenge lies in translating rhetoric into action—a task that will define Africa’s role in the century ahead.