AU Summit: Global Nutrition Report launches latest data on global nutrition

The Global Nutrition report launches the latest data on nutrition at the African Union Summit, tracking global, regional, and national progress against global nutrition targets

16th February – On the side-lines of the African Union Summit 2023, the Global Nutrition Report (GNR) has launched updated Country Nutrition Profiles (CNPs) containing the latest data on nutrition. Data for countries across Africa shows that while progress has been made in some areas, including stunting, wasting, low birth weight, childhood overweight and breastfeeding, more needs to be done.

In Africa and globally, increasing trends in anaemia, overweight and obesity, raised blood pressure and type 2 diabetes highlight the need for continued prioritisation and commitment towards achieving the global nutrition targets.

Across African countries:

The prevalence of raised blood pressure in females aged 18 years and over is projected to have increased from 27.4% in 2015 to 27.6% in 2019

The prevalence of diabetes in adults aged 18 years and over is projected to have increased from 8.7% in 2014 to 10% in 2019 in females, and from 8.3% to 9.8% in males

Despite a strong decline in anaemia in women of reproductive age between 2000 and 2016, rates have since plateaued and the latest data for 2019 shows a slight increase

Between 2016 and 2019, levels of obesity are projected to have increased from 18.5% to 20.8% in females aged 18 and over and 7.9% to 9.2% in males aged 18 and over.

By presenting a comparable set of metrics, the GNR’s CNP’s can help track the burden of poor diets and malnutrition, tailor action and commitments towards achieving priorities within individual countries and help to ensure Africa can meet the ambitions of its 2063 agenda.

Where action is needed

The GNR’s Nutrition Accountability Framework (NAF) commitment tracker shows that, despite growing constraints, including the effects of climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic, a high proportion of commitments towards nutrition have been made out of the African continent, with governments stepping up. Across these commitments, there is a strong focus on ‘undernutrition’, which is in line with the burden in the region.

However, by analysing data from the CNPs and the NAF commitment tracker, we can see that more action is needed in Africa and globally in areas including food and nutrition security, nutritional status, healthy diets and diet related non communicable diseases.

For example, across Africa, commitments on obesity and diet related NCDs represent just 2% of commitment goals, whilst Food and Nutrition security receive the least attention, at just 1% of all commitment goals.

Commenting on the importance of the GNR, GNR Policy Advisor Charlotte Martineau said: “More and better data is critical to ensure global recognition of action being taken, increase accountability and thereby drive greater action on nutrition. The GNR continues to provide the best available data, in-depth analysis and expert opinion rooted in evidence, and we are thrilled to be presenting the updated Country Nutrition Profiles at this year’s African Union Summit. By using the NAF we will ensure that all stakeholders can work together more effectively than ever – improving commitments and reporting to ensure greater accountability, better tracking of progress, and ultimately better results for the fight against malnutrition.”

Following the launch of the CNPs, the GNR has set out six key recommendations that can help with fixing the global nutrition crisis:

We need a far broader constituency of actors to step up worldwide.

We need commitments to reflect sustained and increased external and domestic financing for nutrition that can be easily tracked.

We need far greater attention on food security that truly includes nutrition security by placing greater emphasis on quality of food and not only on access to quantity of food.

We need commitments that will bring transformative policies for our food system and deliver universal access to healthy, affordable, and sustainably produced food.

We need commitments that promote universal access to nutrition care services that are integrated in the health system.

We urge all stakeholders to continue using the NAF for greater action.