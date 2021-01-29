The African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council has warned of measures, including targeted sanctions, against bodies that threaten peace and security in the Great Lakes Region.

Expressing its deep concern over the current insecurity in the region, the council called for enhanced cooperation among relevant regional bodies to address the threats to peace and security in the region, according to an AU statement on Thursday.

The council, during its latest meeting on the situation in the region, expressed concern over the continued threat to peace, security, stability and socio-economic development of the region that is posed by the numerous negative forces and non-state armed groups operating in the region.

It also noted the threat posed by non-state armed groups active in neighboring countries, including in the Central African Republic.

The council reiterated the AU’s determination in working in close cooperation with the rest of the international community, to take appropriate measures, including the imposition of targeted sanctions, against these groups.

It encouraged the governments of the countries in the region to be more responsive, more accountable and to holistically address the fundamental root causes and drivers of violent conflicts in the region, as well as to deepen and consolidate democracy and to promote good governance, the statement said.

The council also urged countries of the region to redouble their efforts in combating illegal exploration of mineral resources; fighting corruption, money laundering, trans-national organized crime, and to invest more in building the institutional capacity of their border management and control, as well as their justice and law enforcement agencies.