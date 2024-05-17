AU, Trace Media sign MoU to boost Africa’s creative industry

The African Union and a pan-African media firm, Trace Media, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to empower youth and women innovators and entrepreneurs in the creative industry.

Prudence Ngwenya, director of the Women, Gender and Youth Directorate at the African Union Commission, told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the three-year partnership will establish an ecosystem for providing skills and mentorship to entrepreneurs in the creative sector.

“Through our collaborative efforts, innovative strategies and sustained commitment, we will unlock the full potential of Africa’s creative industry by enabling young people to express their ideas and showcase their talent,” Ngwenya said.

She noted that around 453 million Africans are between the ages of 15 and 35, meaning that Africa’s development depends on the creative industry, which is dominated by young people.

Ngwenya said that through the collaboration, the continent will pay homage to the rich and diverse cultures that make up the African continent.

Danny Mucira, managing director of East Africa at TRACE, said that the partnership will help create a platform to amplify Africa’s culture across the world. Mucira expected that through the collaboration, joint programs and initiatives will be designed to enhance the skills, knowledge and capabilities of young Africans in the creative industry to spur growth and prosperity for Africa.

He said that the cooperation seeks to promote African music, art and cultural expressions on global platforms to foster pride and recognition.