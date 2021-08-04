AU, TRAFFIC to jointly combat illegal wildlife trade

The African Union (AU) and TRAFFIC, a global wildlife trade monitoring network, on Tuesday signed an memorandum of understanding to jointly combat illegal wildlife trade.

The collaboration supports AU members in their policies of environment as well as wildlife management and trade, according to an AU statement Tuesday.

“It acts as a framework to combat the illegal exploitation and trade in Africa’s rich wildlife with a joint goal of protecting flora and fauna on land, wetlands, and marine ecosystems.”

TRAFFIC will provide the AU and its member states with the latest evidence-based technical guidance to implement sustainable natural resource strategies that support national economies and local community development.

Signing the MoU, Josefa Sacko, AU Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, said the agreement supports safeguarding of Africa’s wild biodiversity, emphasizing AU’s keen interest in deepening the collaboration.

“We are welcoming TRAFFIC’s technical support and policy which stems from its evidence-based experience, on how to keep the use and trade of wild harvested flora and fauna at legal and sustainable and levels, and on how to best combat any illegal trade and overexploitation threatening our biodiversity,” said the commissioner.

TRAFFIC is collaborating on projects like reducing illegal timber exports. TRAFFIC also works with private sector companies along the supply chain including e-commerce, transportation and financial sector companies directly supporting common interests and sustainable development agendas.

It will also collaborate with AU in the effective implementation of the Green Recovery Action Plan, providing support especially to the “Biodiversity and Nature-based Solutions” component, according to the statement.

On the international front, TRAFFIC will also assist AU and its member states to prepare for and build relationships at multilateral summits such as The Convention on Biological Diversity, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, said the statement. Enditem