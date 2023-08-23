AU urged to tackle bad governance, not systems 

The African Union (AU) has been urged to be assertive in tackling the root streams of the recent tide of needless military invasions across the continent.

It must be religiously fearless to chide the gross incompetence of many African leaders whose undemocratic governance and nurturing of corruption had brought unwarranted military takeovers.

In fulfilling this, the Union must desist from its swift reactionary sanctioning and threats on countries that would end up impoverishing the people.

The views were contained in a petition at the end of the 25th Session of the Africa Youth Governance Conference (AYGC) held at Mankessim in the Central Region.

It was attended by youths selected from 27 African countries, Canada, and the United States of America (USA) after a week of empowerment.

The forum offered participants the opportunity to focus on broad issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the youth in higher education, governance, health, security, and the environment.

It was jointly put together by the Youth Bridge Foundation on the theme: “Advancing Youth Inclusive Governance, Peace and Security: The Digital innovation Factor.”

Since 2020, armed forces have truncated democratically elected governments in Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Mali, and Sudan without much consequence.

The latest took place in the Republic of Niger, bringing the number of unconstitutional regimes to six on the continent.

Unlike the previous ones, the latest coup elicited highly critical responses not just from the ECOWAS, but also from the AU, EU, France, the USA and the United Kingdom.

Ms. Opadoyin Olubunmi, a participant from Nigeria and the Head of the Peace and Security Committee of the youth forum described the political insurgencies as a threat to the development of the youth in Africa.

She urged African leaders to work towards repositioning the continental economy by checking the rising cost of living crisis due to bad governance.

On the decision of ECOWAS to intervene in the Niger issue, she stated: “Invading another country on the continent could be bad news for the continent’s quest for development.

“We would rather not see African countries invading another African country in the 21st century; it is bad news for the development of the continent.”

Ms. Oumou Diallo, a participant from Guinea, urged African leaders to make deliberate efforts to ensure that democracy in the continent was sustained.

That must be hinged on accountability and strengthening of state institutions to reverse the trend of democratic erosion and eliminate the culture of political violence in the Region.

She noted that political competition was a trigger to instability in the continent and urged leaders to be accountable and inclusive to sustain democracy and maintain peace across nations.

Ms. Emmanuella Kalari Manchaya, a participant from Ghana, submitted that “democratic systems are built from within.

She added: “I think Africa can manage its democratic process, but there are some pitfalls that we need to address.”

Other participants stressed the need for a culture of democracy by educating citizens to know their rights and responsibilities.