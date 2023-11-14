AU urges Liberians to vote peacefully in presidential runoff election

African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki has called on all Liberians to vote peacefully in Liberia’s presidential runoff election.

In a press statement Monday evening, Faki urged the people of Liberia to display the highest level of resilience and civic commitment as they went to vote in the second round of the presidential election Tuesday.

The AU Commission chief also urged all Liberian stakeholders, particularly political parties and leaders as well as the National Elections Commission of Liberia (NEC), to use the runoff election as an opportunity to enhance public trust in democratic practice during the critical remainder of the election process.

“The AU Commission chairperson reaffirms the commitment of the AU to continue to support the Republic of Liberia in its efforts to consolidate democracy, peace, and development, and wishes the country a successful election process, which reflects the freely expressed will of the people,” read the statement.

The NEC declared a presidential runoff in late October between incumbent President George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change and former Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party, following an initial poll that saw none of the 20 presidential candidates securing the necessary percentage of votes required by the country’s electoral laws to claim outright victory.

Liberia’s electoral body has slated Nov. 14 as the presidential runoff date in the West African country.