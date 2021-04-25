The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU) has urged swift, peaceful, constitutional and smooth transition in Chad, following the killing of President Idris Deby Itno who passed away last week.

Condemning strongly the killing of the president, the Council in its latest meeting has called for an urgent need of thorough investigation on the circumstances surrounding the killing, in order to bring the perpetrators to justice, according to an AU statement on Saturday.

The Council has also urged the Chadian defense and security forces and all national stakeholders to respect the constitutional mandate and order, and to expeditiously embark on a process of restoration of constitutional order and handing over of political power to the civilian authorities in accordance with the country’s relevant provisions of the constitution.

Conveying its condolences to the family as well as to the government and people of Chad, for the untimely death of President Idris Deby Itno on 20 April, the Council has expressed AU’s unwavering commitment, solidarity and support to a peaceful transition, and political stability and unity of the country, during and beyond the 14-day period of national mourning declared after the tragic death of the president.

Sympathizing with the families of the deceased soldiers of the Chadian Defence Forces, the Council has wished a quick recovery to all those who have sustained injuries in combating the rebels.

It has also expressed deep concern over the increasing spate of violence, insurrection and rebellion and the attendant heightened insecurity and political tensions throughout the Sahel region, as well as neighboring countries in the region, all of which are consequences of the conflict in Libya, the increasing operational tempo of rebels, foreign terrorist fighters and mercenaries, as well as the proliferation of illicit weapons.

Expressing grave concern with respect to the establishment of the Military Transitional Council, it has called for an all-inclusive national dialogue between all stakeholders in Chad, with the aim of restoring constitutional order.

The Council has also called on all relevant actors in Chad to act responsibly, contribute to the stability of the country, remain calm, and refrain from any actions that may further inflame the current situation.

The Council has requested the AU Commission to promptly constitute a high-powered fact-finding mission, with the participation of members of the Council, to visit Chad and engage with the Chadian authorities on all issues relating to the situation, particularly to support the investigation into the killing of late President Idriss Deby Itno, ascertain the efforts to restore constitutionalism, and report back to the Council within the 15-day period indicated earlier. Enditem