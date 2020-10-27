The Special Envoy of the African Union (AU) on Women, Peace and Security, Bineta Diop, has appealed to the Nigerian Government to swiftly explore peaceful means of dialogue to de-escalate the growing tension in the country, investigate the killings and bring to justice the perpetrators.

Stating that she has closely followed the recent tragic developments in Nigeria, the AU Special Envoy echoed in a statement later Sunday the concerns expressed by the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the call made by the Nigeria Chapter of the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN).

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Faki Mahamat, last Thursday strongly condemned the violence that erupted on Oct. 20 during protests in Lagos, Nigeria that has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. Tensions rose in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, and other parts of the country since the beginning of last week.

Mahamat has urged all political and social actors to reject the use of violence and respect human rights and the rule of law. He has further urged all parties to privilege dialogue in order to de-escalate the situation and find concrete and durable reforms.

Expressing condolences and standing in solidarity with the families of the deceased, the Special Envoy has further pledged her commitment to supporting national efforts and work with the AWLN Nigerian Chapter to enhance the contribution of women in finding lasting solutions to ensure peace and security for the people of Nigeria.

In a statement last Thursday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has also urged the Nigerian government and the protesters to pursue dialogue for an “early and amicable” resolution of the protests against police brutality across the country.

The regional bloc had then urged the Nigerian security operatives to exercise restraint in the handling of the protests and act professionally. Enditem