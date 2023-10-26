AU wants Smooth return to constitutional order for Niger and Gabon

The African Union (AU) reiterated its call for a swift return to constitutional order in Gabon and Niger following the recent military coups in the two countries.

The latest call was made by the AU Peace and Security Council following its latest meeting on Tuesday that dwelt upon the situation in the two African countries.

“The council reaffirmed zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of government and renewed its call for a swift return to constitutional order in both states,” the AU Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department said in an update via social media.

The council further urged “a clear and time-bound transition period timetable” towards a return to civilian rule in both countries.

Regarding the situation in Niger, the council reiterated its demand for an immediate and unconditional release of President Mohamed Bazoum and all other detainees and respect for their human rights, including the protection of their physical health and moral integrity.

On July 26, the military in Niger detained Bazoum and chose Abdourahamane Tchiani, former leader of the country’s presidential guard, to lead the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, a governing body established by the soldiers after the coup, which has been since exercising legislative and executive authority.

On Aug. 30, Brice Oligui Nguema, commander-in-chief of the Gabonese Republican Guard, was named as the transitional leader of the Central African country following a coup.

After the military coups, the AU Commission suspended both Niger and Gabon from the pan-African bloc until normal constitutional order is restored in the two countries.

The AU also urged all political, civil and military actors in the two countries to give priority to peaceful political avenues.