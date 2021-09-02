AUCC appoints Professor Abeiku Blankson as new President

The Board of Directors and Governing Council of the African University College of Communications (AUCC) has appointed Professor Isaac Abeiku Blankson, as the new President for a five-year term.

Professor Blankson takes over from Dr Christopher Akwaa-Mensah, whose term has ended.

This was contained in a press release to the Ghana News Agency from the Corporate and International Relations Department of the College.

Prof. Blankson holds a PhD in Communication from Ohio University and has extensive experience in programme and curriculum development, media training and research, business communications, public relations and strategic communications.

Until his current appointment, he was the Vice President of the AUCC in charge of academics.

He also served as a former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Ghana Telecom University College, before joining AUCC as its Vice President.

Professor Blankson has chaired several panels of the National Accreditation Board to review communication programmes for some universities, and currently chairs the Ghana Innovation Hub.

The release said he would be officially inducted into office on October 1, 2021.