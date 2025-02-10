AUCC Becomes AUCB: A New Chapter in Ghana’s Higher Education

The African University College of Communications has officially transformed into the African University of Communications and Business (AUCB) following the receipt of its presidential charter from Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo on December 19, 2024.

This milestone grants the institution full autonomy as an independent degree-granting university, a move that many see as a pivotal step in redefining higher education in Ghana.

In a statement released ahead of the grand launch scheduled for February 13, 2025, at Discovery House in Adabraka, Vice Chancellor Prof. Abeku Blankson described the transition as “a historic moment” that underscores the university’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, creativity, and innovation. He emphasized that the new name reflects an expanded vision—one that integrates business studies with communications to better serve the evolving needs of Ghana’s economy and beyond.

The upcoming celebration, spread over four days, promises a vibrant array of activities designed to honor the institution’s journey and engage its diverse community. While the official launch ceremony, a photo exhibition, and media engagements will kick off the festivities on Thursday, subsequent events will include a street activation and alumni homecoming on Friday, followed by a day of student presentations, games, music, and entertainment on Saturday. The festivities will culminate with an all-white thanksgiving service on Sunday at the Evangelical Assemblies of God Church in Adabraka.

Commentators view the renaming and autonomy of AUCB as more than a mere rebranding—it is a significant stride toward a more dynamic and competitive academic environment. By breaking free from traditional constraints, the university is poised to become a beacon of innovation and a catalyst for positive change in Ghana’s higher education landscape. As the nation watches this transformative journey, many hope that AUCB will set new benchmarks for academic excellence and serve as an inspiration for other institutions across the region.