FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. announced that its Audi brand set a new sales record in China in 2020.

A total of 726,288 new Audi vehicles were sold in China last year, up 5.4 percent year on year, the automaker said.

A total of 674,700 domestically-manufactured new Audi vehicles were delivered, up 7 percent year on year. Models such as Audi A6L, Audi Q5L recorded strong performance.

A total of 51,588 imported Audi cars were sold, with sales of Audi A8L rising 13.9 percent year on year to 14,150.

Audi officially entered the Chinese market in May 1988. At present, China is Audi’s biggest single market in the world. Enditem