Audit Committee of Minerals Commission inaugurated

Mr George Mireku Duker, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, has sworn-in members of the Minerals Concessions Audit Committee.

At a brief ceremony in Accra, Mr Mireku Duker urged the members of the Committee to protect the mining sector and guard against any activity that could destroy the country’s mineral resources.

“This committee has been vested with powers to protect the integrity of the mining sector,” Mr Mireku Duker added.

He said it was not fair for an individual to own more than 100 concessions, while others 50 and some did not even own one and therefore, tasked the Committee to find out why that was happening to mitigate the situation.

“You have situations where one person has 50 concessions, another has 100. We believe it’s not fair because we may not have a situation where land will be extended.

“It is important to know the people who own these concessions and how to handle them”.

Mr Mireku Duker, also the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, stated that the committee had the trust and blessings of the substantive Minister, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor to perform its oversight responsibilities to satisfaction and gave the members an ultimatum of three months to produce the report.

He said that owing to the experience of the chairperson of the committee, he was confident that the committee would succeed.

The Chairman of the group, Mr. Tutu Agyare welcomed the task handed them and assured of commitment.

He stated that with the sector undergoing various transformational policies, it was important that the committee was seen to be working effectively.

The five member group is chaired by Mr Tutu Agyare, Rosenberg Owusu Donkoh, Alex Oppong, Kofi Adomako Ansah and Michael Atiboly

Madam Suweibatu Adam will act as secretary to committee.