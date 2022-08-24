Audit committee of National Labour Commission inaugurated

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has inaugurated a five-member Audit Committee in accordance with Section 86 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (921).

The Act enjoins all State entities in the public sector to establish an Audit Committee.

The new Committee is to be chaired by Mr. Eric S Norgbey, who is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana.

Other members are Mr Richard Asante, Ms. Edith Pinamang both from the Internal Audit Agency and Messrs Francis K Davoh and Isaac Sackey, members of the National Labour Commission.

Mr. Norgbey, Chairman of the inaugurated Committee gave the assurance that the members would work diligently to protect the Commission’s purse.

Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, the Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), who administered the Oaths of Office and Secrecy to the members of the Committee, urged them to bring their professional expertise to bear on their new roles and aid the key institutions in the performance of their legitimate duties.

Mr Justice Kwabena Asuman Adu Rtd, the Chairman of the NLC, who congratulated the members of the Committee, said their work was very vital to the Commission’s financial management processes.

He said the Committee would serve as a support service provider such that the Commission could guard against any form of financial impropriety.