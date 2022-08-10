August 12 Set For PRINPAG National Elections

The Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has set Friday, August 12, 2022, as the day to hold its national election to elect new executives for the Association.

This follows the completion of vetting of candidates vying for the various positions by the Elections Committee.

PRINPAG, in a statement issued and signed by Mr Ben Assorow, Chairman, PRINPAG Elections Committee, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said that was in accordance with ARTICLE 10.0.

“In pursuit of ARTICLE 10.0 of the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) Constitution, its Elections Committee at its 4th Sitting at the Secretariat of PRINPAG on Thursday, August 4, 2022 undertook the vetting of Aspirants vying for positions,” the statement said.

The Article states that the Executive Committee of the Association (“The Executives”) shall consist of the President, Vice-President, Executive Secretary, Public and External Affairs Officer, National Organiser and Financial Secretary/Treasurer.

Explaining the qualification process, the statement said the Executive Members shall be proposed, seconded and elected by members in good standing and shall be eligible to remain in office for a period of three (3) years renewable.

It added that the Executive Secretary shall be appointed by the Executive Committee on a four (4) year contract subject to renewal.

It said pursuant to the above, six members in good standing picked and filled their nomination forms to contest the five positions.

They are: Mr Edwin Arthur of the New Independent and incumbent President and Mr David Tamakloe of Whatsupnewsghana.com and incumbent Vice-President, contesting for the President position; Mr Mike Antwi Adjei, the Ghanaian Observer for the Vice-President position and Mr Emmanuel Opare-Djan, Daily Democrat and incumbent National Organiser going unopposed while Mr Jeorge Wilson Kingson of Ghananewsonline.com.gh, contesting the Public Affairs and External Relations Officer position unopposed.

The statement said the 3-member Elections Committee by a unanimous decision disqualified Mr Elorm Desewu who was vying for the position of Treasurer on technical grounds.

“At the close of the VETTING process the Committee explained to Candidates going to polls unopposed that “there shall be a YES or NO votes. Candidates are required to obtain plus fifty percent (50%) votes before they can be declared eligible winners,” it added.