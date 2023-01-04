Augustina Baidoo Wins Sheroes Table Tennis Champion

Ghana Armed Forces table tennis young sensation, Augustina Baidoo has won the ‘Sheroes’ table tennis competition.

The event which took place at the Accra Sports stadium last weekend attracted over 50 female table tennis players across the country.

Organised by the Ghana Table Tennis Association, GTTA, it was poised at celebrating female players as well as rewarding deserving winners.

Baidoo pulled up a magnificent rally over her senior team mate Celia Baah Danso of GAF to win the ultimate in the finals.

She won the game 3-0 ( 11-9, 11-8, 11-9) after picking all match points and serves.

Skilled in both forehand and backhand, she is poised to clinch more successes for herself and team GAF.

Led by head coach Staff Sargeant Tagoe Moses, Augustina Baidoo has developed to be the new face of table tennis in the country.

In an interview with the media, Augustina Baidoo expressed gratitude to her management for the exposure and support.

She said her target is aimed at becoming Ghana’s first Olympic table tennis champion.

Adding that, she is determined to make a mark for herself and the team GAF.

“I am really happy for winning this trophy, I want to thank my coach, my team mates and everyone who supported me from the start of the tournament.

“I am also training very hard to reach the top, I will surely make it. I just need to be focused and I will make it,” she said.

She was awarded with cash prize from the organisers.

Augustina Baidoo is the current National U-21 champion and has two major trophies to her credit.