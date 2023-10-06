Augustina Nagai wins the best teacher of Yilo Krobo

Ms. Augustina Nagai, a 38-year-old French teacher at Wawase R/C Basic School, has been crowned overall best teacher in the Yilo Krobo Municipality at this year’s World Teachers Day celebration in Somanya.

She took away a double-decker refrigerator, medal, and plaque.

The Yilo Krobo office of the Ghana Education Service awarded 40 other teachers, comprising 20 teaching staff, 21 administrative staff, and non-teaching staff, television sets, medals, plaques, fans, and several other items.

Ms. Nagai said she felt great and highly honoured as the overall best teacher and was very encouraged that her labour for the past 16 years in the teaching field had been recognised.

“For the past years that I’ve been working, I believe my competent skills have proven to my colleagues that I deserve the honour, and that’s why I’ve been adjudged the overall best teacher today,” she said.

She urged her fellow teachers to persevere as an unseen presence was keeping a close eye on them and that, with unwavering resolve, they would soon receive their rewards for their labour.

Prof. Eric Nyarko-Sampson, Vice Chancellor of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, who was the Guest Speaker, addressed the gathering on the topic, “The Teacher We Need for the Education We Want.”

According to him, countries including Australia, China, Estonia, France, Japan, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Britain, and several others are reportedly grappling with teacher shortages.

He also indicated that data obtained from the Teacher Task Force and UNESCO had revealed that a staggering 69 million teachers are required globally in order to achieve universal basic education.

Prof. Nyarko-Sampson noted that the most significant shortage of teachers could be observed in sub-Saharan Africa, which is in dire need of 16.5 million teachers, with 5.4 million required for primary education and an additional 11.1 million for secondary education.

He emphasized the pressing issue of teachers departing from the profession, highlighting the need for immediate attention due to its significant impact on education.

Lack of financial incentives, high workloads, poor working conditions, limited administrative support, inadequate classroom design, insufficient teaching logistics, and several other factors were said to be undermining the teacher profession.

He also urged teachers to increase their efforts to address growing concerns about subpar performance after a number of schools in the municipality performed badly in last year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination.

“The focus of a 21st-century teacher must be on the student and the people by developing higher thinking skills, effective communication skills, collaboration, and other skills that will empower the ability of our students to go and compete with the world,” he said.

Rev. Peter Atta Bilson, Director of the Yilo Krobo Municipal Education Directorate, stated that they were tirelessly working alongside the Member of Parliament and the MCE to tackle challenges affecting schools.

She urged teachers to accept postings to rural communities and work hard to improve students’ performance.

Dr. Albert Tetteh Nyarkotey, MP for Yilo Krobo Constituency, described teachers as the backbone of development, adding that without them, no one deserved to be celebrated and honoured.

He said he was aware of the challenges being faced by educational institutions in Yilo Krobo and pledged to work together with stakeholders to improve the situation.