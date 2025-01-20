Augustine Arhinful Calls for National Teams Board, Criticizes GFA’s Management Committees

Ghanaian football legend Augustine Arhinful has raised concerns over the Ghana Football Association (GFA) structure, urging for the formation of a National Teams Board rather than relying on a series of management committees.

His comments come after the announcement of a new management team for the Black Stars, led by Randy Abbey and Stephen Appiah.

Arhinful, speaking on Sporty FM in Accra, questioned the effectiveness of the existing committees for national teams, suggesting that many of them are inactive and fail to make any significant impact. He cited an example where committee members appeared to be unaware of basic details such as the age limits for players they were selecting, highlighting inefficiencies in the current system.

He argued that rather than having multiple management teams, the GFA should establish a central board that oversees the national teams. This board, according to Arhinful, would have a more streamlined structure, with specific individuals tasked with handling different aspects of team management. He emphasized that the work currently carried out by management committees could be easily managed by existing staff at the FA, such as Felix Asante, who handles player invitations.

“There are a lot of people serving on committees, and you ask yourself, what are they doing? We don’t really do anything. We meet to discuss plans, but that’s about it,” Arhinful remarked.

Arhinful’s comments reflect broader concerns about the functioning of the GFA and its ability to effectively manage the national teams. His proposal for a National Teams Board could be seen as an effort to streamline operations and ensure more focused leadership within the football association.