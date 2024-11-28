Augustine Menasseh Leads Day One at the 2024 Genser PGA Golf Tournament

The 11th edition of the Genser PGA Golf Tournament kicked off at the Celebrity Course, with a field of talented local and international players. Representing countries such as Nigeria, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, and Zimbabwe, the competition promises to be an exciting showcase of skill and determination.

After the first day, Ghana’s top professional golfer, Augustine Menasseh, holds the lead with a score of 68 points, tied with Lucky Ayisi, who also posted 68 points. Alfred Kwame sits in third place with 70 points, while defending champion from last year is in sixth position with 72 points.

Kojo Barni, Ghana’s top performer from last season, is currently in ninth place with a score of 73 points.

The tournament has just begun, and the leaderboard is expected to evolve as the competition progresses.

Captain of the Celebrity Golf Club, Mr. Alex Oppong Baffoe, expressed his excitement for the event, anticipating tough competition from all players.

Tournament Director, Mr. Eric Henaku, is confident that a new champion will emerge by the end of the tournament. He also thanked the new sponsors for their support in promoting golf in Ghana.

Alhaji Ahmed Padori, the Director of Operations at PGA Ghana, wished all professional golfers a successful tournament, hoping that the best player will triumph.