AUKUS, China, Afghanistan: EU leaders mull greater autonomy from US

EU leaders will be attempting to draw lessons from the recent go-it-alone foreign policy actions of the US when they meet on Tuesday for a two-day summit in the Slovenian city of Kranj.

In view of developments in Afghanistan, the AUKUS security partnership and the direction of bilateral relations with China, EU Council President Charles Michel has scheduled a strategic discussion on the EU’s role on the international stage.

There has been widespread dismay in the EU following the US announcement that it had negotiated a security pact for the Indo-Pacific with Britain and Australia without consulting the EU at any stage.

Washington also stands accused of having shown indifference to the interests of its EU allies with regard to its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

There is also great scepticism in some corners about the US’ confrontational course towards China, and its clear attempts to bring the EU on board.

The EU leaders’ meeting is taking place in Slovenia, which holds the rotating EU presidency, on Tuesday.

A summit with the Western Balkan states will begin on Wednesday at the same venue, where the chances of EU accession for Albania, Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro and Kosovo will discussed.