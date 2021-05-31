Batch production of Russia’s luxury cars Aurus will strengthen the country’s presence in the international market and help boost the high-tech export, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Batch production of the Aurus Senat convertibles was launched at a factory in Tatarstan’s town of Yelabuga. The producer earlier said that the cost of a car in the basic configuration would total 18 million rubles ($245,160).

“We expect that the batch production of Aurus cars will strengthen Russian cars’ presence in the international market and will serve as an opportunity to increase the export of high-tech products,” Putin said at the production launch ceremony.

According to Aurus CEO Adil Shirinov, the company aims to export up to 70% of the cars.

“As a luxury brand, we definitely focus more on exports. At the moment, we predict 70% of all sales to be exports — I think that over time it will be 80% — and 30-20% is the domestic market,” he said.

In 2022, Aurus production localization will grow to 80 percent from the current 53 percent, the Russian president assured.

Aurus is part of the Kortezh project implemented by Russia’s State Research Center NAMI jointly with the Russian Sollers carmaker and the Tawazun Foundation from the United Arab Emirates.