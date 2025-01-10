Austin Gamey Expresses Confidence in Ato Forson’s Ability to Tackle Ghana’s Economic Challenges

Labour Consultant Austin Gamey has expressed strong confidence in Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Finance Minister-designate, to navigate Ghana through its current economic difficulties.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News on Thursday, January 9, Gamey praised Dr Forson’s expertise, emphasizing that his extensive qualifications make him ideally suited for the crucial role of managing the country’s fiscal policies.

Gamey highlighted Dr Forson’s credentials, including his background as a chartered accountant and economist, as being critical in addressing the pressing economic issues facing Ghana. “You need people with a certain depth of knowledge and ability to add value to what you want to achieve,” he said. “Ato Forson is a classic example of someone who fits the bill, especially in these challenging times.”

According to Gamey, Dr Forson’s proficiency in key areas such as fiscal policy, inflation control, taxation, forest management, and the business climate make him the right person for the task at hand. “Ato Forson has proven that he thoroughly understands these areas and knows how to collaborate with stakeholders to find effective solutions,” Gamey remarked.

Gamey further underscored Dr Forson’s leadership capabilities, pointing to his substantial public service experience. Having served as Deputy Minister of Finance, the ranking member of the Finance Committee in Parliament, and more recently, Majority Leader, Dr Forson’s extensive experience gives him a nuanced understanding of Ghana’s fiscal and economic landscape. “This background gives him an unmatched understanding of the fiscal and economic landscape,” Gamey said.

Despite the challenges that lie ahead, Gamey urged Ghanaians to rally behind Dr Forson and offer collective support to ensure his success. He stressed the importance of teamwork in addressing critical issues such as inflation, the rising cost of living, and the broader economic recovery. “All he needs is our backing and prayers to succeed. The challenges ahead are significant, but with his capacity, I am confident he will deliver,” he added.

In his concluding remarks, Gamey expressed his belief in Dr Forson’s ability to effectively bridge fiscal and monetary policies and create a conducive environment for economic growth and business recovery. “Dr Forson is a proven team player who will ensure the environment is conducive for economic growth and business recovery. Let us focus on solutions and support the leadership we have,” Gamey concluded.