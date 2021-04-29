”I wish I was more like them.” This thought crosses most people’s minds when they encounter someone they look up to or in a position of success. Usually, that thought sparks raging fires in people and pushes them to pursue their dreams. Some flames burn out faster than others. One of the people that many aspire to be is Austin Zelan. Well, frankly speaking, you can’t become him but you can become more like him. Austin is a successful entrepreneur, an inspiration, and a businessman who has built an empire from the ground up. Zelan spent years as a business strategist at Microsoft before he realized that he could do more. He had a great job that would afford Austin a comfortable life. However, he left it all to pursue a new field as an entrepreneur.

His years in the tech industry taught him a few things about consumer technology. Just as the digital shift was beginning to take shape, he sharpened his focus on content marketing and hasn’t looked back since. Granted, the empire he has built today didn’t come easy. Austin Zelan put time and effort into building his business and growing it to where it is. Therefore, to become like Austin Zelan, you need to:

Be a lifetime learner

Never stop learning, as Austin puts it. Knowledge is your greatest wealth, and it will help you build your business and enrich your life. Zelan considers himself a learner who keeps discovering new things in his business. Having moved from corporate to a new industry, Austin took time to study content marketing and has since grown into social media management and other digital offerings.

Change starts with you

Before you get to where you want to go, some things must be changed. If you want to become the next Austin Zelan, you need to think and work like him. Your actions and work ethic should reflect your ambitions..

What do you want to be known for?

Austin has succeeded in his entrepreneurial ventures because he has a clear picture of what he wants for his business. You need to clearly map out what you want to be known for and how you intend to achieve that.

Be a visionary

It goes without saying, Austin is a visionary who is always at the front of what’s happening in the industry. You’ve got to stay ahead, be the pacesetter, especially in a fast-changing scene like the digital space.

All in all, to become a successful authority in any industry, you need to work hard for it. Austin’s success didn’t come to him without any effort; he went out and worked to build his empire. Now it’s your turn to put in the work and build your empire!