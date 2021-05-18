The Australian High Commission is funding the training of 25 underserved women engaged in manual and mechanical production of dairy-based beverages like yoghurt and cocoa drinks.

At the opening of the five-day training in Accra on Monday, Mr Gregory Andrews, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, said the support was in line with Australia’s commitment to gender equality and women empowerment.

That, he said, was aimed at promoting the sustainable livelihoods, income diversification and the economic empowerment of the women.

He said the training was led by an alumni in Africa who were beneficiaries of the Australia Awards Scholarship programme.

Mr Andrews explained that the Scholarship was a prestigious development assistance programme, which provided professional development for high calibre, early to mid-career professionals from the public and private sector, as well as civil society.

Mrs Martha Adjorlolo, the Programme Manager, said the beneficiaries were selected from Madina and Adenta in Accra and would be taken through topics including Business Management, Marketing Skills, and Women Empowerment.

She said the training was an extension of her project as an Alumnus of the 2019 batch of the Australia Awards Scholarship programme, where she majored in Agri-business Management.

Mrs Adjorlolo said she had since been engaged in the yogurt value chain and had been working with women to train others who wished to learn a trade, and commended her benefactors for their assistance.