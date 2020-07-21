The Australian government announced an extension for its coronavirus economic stimulus measures on Tuesday as the country reported 388 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced that the “JobKeeper” wage subsidy scheme and “JobSeeker” unemployment benefit will continue beyond their planned end date in September at reduced rates.

The JobKeeper scheme will continue until at least March 2021 but with payments cut from 1,500 Australian dollars (1,054.3 U.S. dollars) per fortnight to 1,200 Australian dollars (843.4 U.S. dollars) per fortnight from September. And part-time and casual workers working less than 20 hours per week will receive 750 Australian dollars (527.1 U.S. dollars).

The changes were recommended by a Treasury review of the economic support measures announced by the government in March.

“Jobkeeper is doing its job and will continue to do its job through the decisions we’re announcing today,” Morrison said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“We’ve made decisions to continue to provide support, based on the evidence, based on the expert advice, based on what we believe the economy needs.”

The rates will be cut again from January 2021 to 1,000 Australian dollars (702.8 U.S. dollars) and 650 Australian dollars (456.8 U.S. dollars) per fortnight for full-time and part-time workers respectively.

The maximum “JobSeeker” unemployment benefit will be reduced from 1,100 Australian dollars (773.2 U.S. dollars) to 800 Australian dollars (562.3 U.S. dollars) per fortnight.

Frydenberg said that the extension would cost 16 billion Australian dollars (11.2 billion U.S. dollars), taking the total cost of the “JobKeeper” scheme to 86 billion Australian dollars (60.4 billion U.S. dollars).

He said that Australia’s effective jobless rate is over 11 percent – higher than the 10 percent forecast by Treasury at the outbreak of the pandemic.

“Now, the official unemployment rate stands at 7.4 percent,” Frydenberg said in the press conference.

“But the effective unemployment rate is at 11.3 percent when you take into account those who have left the workforce or those who are on zero hours.

“As we stand here today, 5 million Victorians are in lockdown. And it’s against the backdrop of that very difficult and challenging economic environment that we are announcing the extension of ‘JobKeeper’. ”

In addition to reducing the rate of the support measures the government will also tighten eligibility requirements from September.

Under the changes businesses applying to have their employees receive “JobKeeper” payments will have to prove that they are still in financial distress – a reduction in turnover of 30 or 50 percent depending on their size.

“As the economy gradually improves, Treasury expects that the number of ‘JobKeeper’ recipients will reduce substantially. With around 1.4 million people remaining eligible in the December quarter 2020 and 1 million in the March quarter 2021,” said Frydenberg, who will deliver an update on Australia’s economic and fiscal outlook on Thursday.

As at 3:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, a total of 12,428 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Australia, and 8,541 have been reported as recovered, according to the latest figures from Department of Health.

The national death toll has increased from 123 to 126 and the number of new cases in last 24 hours is 388. Of the new cases, 374 were in Victoria. Enditem

