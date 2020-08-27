Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to offer hope amid the state’s rising coronavirus death toll.

Morrison said he was concerned about Andrews’ move to extend emergency control powers by 12 months, according to a report on the Australian.

“People are concerned that lockdowns would extend for another 12 months,” he said. “I know that the announcement that was made by the premier the other day about that extension of the additional 12 months. I’ve raised our concerns with the premier about that. I did that directly.”

Victorian authorities confirmed another 23 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 22 of which were linked to aged care facilities, taking the national death toll to 572.

“I have been working every day with the aged care sector, providers, staff and families to ensure that these people in care, those who first cared for us, receive the highest level of protection. For this, I am accountable,” said Richard Colbeck, Australia’s Minister for Aged Care.

As of Thursday afternoon, there had been 25,322 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia.

Victoria has confirmed 113 cases and nine of them were reported from New South Wales.