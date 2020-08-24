Austria is expelling a Russian diplomat in connection with industrial espionage, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Austrian Press Agency, the Austrian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the diplomat must leave the country by Sept. 1, saying that his behavior does not comply with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations without providing more details.

Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that the Russian diplomat had carried out industrial espionage “for years” in a high-tech company with the support of an Austrian citizen.

In reaction, the Russian embassy in Vienna on Monday said it was outraged by “this unfounded decision made by the Austrian government,” which “damages the constructive Russian-Austrian relations.”

“We are sure that a corresponding response from Moscow will not be long in coming,” it added.